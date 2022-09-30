ABU DHABI: The has ranked 31st globally on the Global Innovation Index (GII) in 2022, which is published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), climbing two spots from 2021, while remaining at the top among Arab nations for the seventh consecutive year.

Meanwhile, the UAE ranked 18th globally on the GII's Innovation Input Sub-Index, five ranks higher than 2021, reflecting the country's growing ability to transform investments in innovation-supporting inputs into tangible results that drive its development and global economic competitiveness.

In the indicators that fall under Innovation Input Sub-Index, the UAE came in 6th globally in the Institutions indicator, as compared to 24th last year, 7th in the Infrastructure indicator, as compared to 14th in 2021, and 17th in the Human Capital and Research indicator. In Market Sophistication, it ranked 23rd, climbing three spots from last year, while ranking 26th in Business Sophistication.

In GII sub-indicators, the UAE topped world countries in 'Cost of Redundancy Dismissal', 'Business Environment', 'Entrepreneurship Policies and Culture', 'Tertiary Education', and 'Tertiary Inbound Mobility', and ranked second in 'Research Talent Percentage in Businesses'. It also ranked third globally the 'ICT Access' sub-indicator, 4th in 'General Infrastructure', 5th in both 'GERD Financed by Business' and 'State of Vluster Development and Depth', 6th in 'Policies for Doing Business', and 8th in 'Electricity Output (GWh/mn pop)'.

The Global Innovation Index (GII) is published by WIPO, in partnership with the Portulans Institute, to track the current state of innovation globally and rank the innovative performance of countries.



