The UAE's National Railway Programme aims at generating economic and developmental benefits of over AED200 billion ($54.46 billion), it was highlighted as the Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference opened today in Abu Dhabi.

The Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference opened at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi with more than 200 companies and brands across 14 sectors, ranging from infrastructure and rolling stock to digital innovation, finance and smart mobility, taking part.

The show, which will run until October 2 with broad regional and international participation, will have more than 20 ministerial delegations, senior public and private sector leaders, speakers and participants representing over 100 nationalities, said a Wam news agency report.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and with the support of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, Etihad Rail is hosting Global Rail 2025 in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) and dmg events.

The event, themed “Driving the Future of Transport and Global Connectivity," brings together leading figures and experts in the transport sector to foster cooperation and innovation in mobility, logistics and infrastructure across different countries.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) prior to the opening of the Global Rail 2025, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said the UAE Government has placed strong emphasis on the land transport sector, particularly railways, as a central component of the Projects of the 50.

In 2021, it launched the National Railway Programme with investments totalling AED50 billion ($13.61 billion), making it the largest system of its kind in the country.

Al Mazrouei said that this investment is not merely an infrastructure project, but a comprehensive vision aimed at generating economic and developmental benefits exceeding AED200 billion ($54.46 billion), reducing carbon emissions, and enhancing road safety in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 goals.

He explained that railways represent a fundamental pillar in achieving the targets of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, as they provide a more sustainable and efficient alternative to road transport. This contributes to improving quality of life and strengthening public satisfaction. He noted that the UAE continues to invest in the future of smart mobility by building advanced infrastructure for autonomous vehicles and establishing a comprehensive legislative and regulatory framework, reinforcing the country’s position at the forefront of nations shaping the solutions of tomorrow.

Al Mazrouei highlighted that the event will serve as a leading international platform for cooperation, knowledge exchange and future foresight. He stressed that the event reflects the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, emphasising the importance of promoting sustainable development and adopting innovative solutions that balance economic growth with environmental protection. The UAE aims to lead in launching pioneering projects that solidify its position in the fields of transport and future infrastructure.

He affirmed that the UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 embodies the leadership’s commitment to positioning the country as a key partner in shaping the future of sustainable transport globally, reinforcing its status as an international centre for cooperation and innovation, fulfilling present aspirations and building a more prosperous future for generations to come.

The event is expected to welcome more than 20,000 international visitors over three days filled with strategic dialogue sessions, project showcases and exchanges of technical expertise.

Over 70 companies are participating in the exhibition for the first time, alongside more than 11 national rail operators, the report said.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).