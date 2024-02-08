Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sandooq Al Watan, affirmed that Sandooq Al Watan is working tirelessly through its activities, programmes and initiatives, in line with the UAE's vision of building a knowledge-based society, to drive social and economic success and inspire positive change.

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the support and patronage of the UAE's wise leadership for innovation and human development as the engine of progress and prosperity.

The policies and decisions of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, he said, have allowed the UAE to become a global model of knowledge-based economies and societies. “Under his wise leadership, the UAE has achieved remarkable success in creating a climate that brings together private and public institutions, citizens and residents, to build a vibrant and balanced society that focuses on improving the quality of life for all UAE residents.”

Sheikh Nahyan made this statement during a ceremony held to honour the outstanding students of the Swift Accelerator programme, which was launched by Sandooq Al Watan in cooperation with the Apple International School, and which focused on empowering the UAE's school students to unleash their potential in the fields of modern technology and coding. The programme graduated 200 male and female students from the UAE, equipping them with the skills needed to be the next generation of young coding professionals in app development, in an exclusive cooperation between Swift Accelerator and Sandooq Al Watan, a first in the Middle East.

Sheikh Nahyan also honoured the parties that contributed to the success of this programme, including the Higher Colleges of Technology, Khalifa Innovation Centre, Apple Middle East, and Certiport. The ceremony was attended by over 1,200 people, including the members of the Board of Directors of Sandooq Al Watan, partners, sponsors, parents, teachers and students from around the country. The celebration was also attended by Afra Al Sabri, Director-General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Yasser Al Gergawi, Director-General of Sandooq Al Watan.

Swift Accelerator aims to develop teams of app entrepreneurs in secondary-level education strongly focusing on nurturing UAE talent and driven by social impact. Exclusive to Sandooq Al Watan in the UAE, Swift Accelerator equips students with a Mac, 180 hours of Swift code training, pro-level Apple certification and the opportunity to publish an app on Apple’s App Store spawning the next generation of young coding professionals.