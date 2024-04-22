His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, arrived today on a state visit to the United Arab Emirates.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was at the forefront of receiving His Majesty and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Also present at the reception were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and head of the honorary delegation accompanying the country’s guest, as well as H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and a number of UAE senior officials.

During a short break in the VIP hall, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, exchanged friendly conversations that underscored the strength of the fraternal relations that bind the two countries.

Upon its entry into UAE airspace, the plane carrying His Majesty the Sultan of Oman was accompanied by UAE military aircraft greeting the country’s guest, as the squadron commander asked His Majesty for permission to accompany the plane to the airport, welcoming him to his second home, the UAE.