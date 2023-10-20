President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, on the sidelines of the joint summit between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which commenced today in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During their meeting, which took place at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, where the summit is held, His Highness and the Vietnamese Prime Minister discussed the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries. They explored opportunities to further strengthen ties in a manner that serves mutual interests and realises the aspirations of their peoples for further development and prosperity.

The meeting also addressed the significance of the GCC-ASEAN Summit and its outcomes in enhancing cooperation between the two sides at various levels, including economic and investment ties and promising opportunities to advance comprehensive developmental partnerships that serve their aspirations for sustainable development and prosperity. Furthermore, discussions addressed the importance of establishing mechanisms to ensure continued dialogue and consultation while strengthening cooperation with all partners to achieve global stability and development.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; and Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment.