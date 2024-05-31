President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity in Libya, during a state visit to the People's Republic of China.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed fraternal relations and various aspects of cooperation, in addition to supporting all efforts that contribute to preserving Libya's sovereignty and territorial integrity towards a path of development to achieve the aspirations of its people for prosperity.

The meeting also addressed the outcomes of the Ministerial Meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum hosted by Beijing, aimed at advancing Arab-Chinese relations towards a broader and more prosperous future.