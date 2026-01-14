President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks today with His Excellency Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, to discuss ways of further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The discussions took place within the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Georgia, and explored opportunities for enhanced cooperation in areas supporting the development goals of both countries, including investment, economic partnerships, renewable energy, and sustainability.

The meeting, held at the Zayed National Museum, took place during Prime Minister Kobakhidze’s working visit to the UAE to participate in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which commenced yesterday.

The two sides highlighted the significance of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in promoting dialogue and the exchange of ideas to accelerate the shift towards a more sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous future.

Both leaders reaffirmed their shared interest in expanding bilateral cooperation – particularly in the field of sustainability – in support of development priorities and mutual interests. They also expressed their hopes for further progress in UAE–Georgia relations, noting the many opportunities available to bolster this partnership.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on several regional and international matters of shared concern, with particular emphasis on advancing peace and security as essential pillars for achieving global growth and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials from the UAE.