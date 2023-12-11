The UAE has established a unique model for practical and responsible transformation in the energy sector, launching numerous initiatives and supportive strategies to achieve its climate neutrality goals by 2050.

In 2017, the UAE launched its Energy Strategy 2050, the first unified energy strategy in the country that is based on supply and demand. In collaboration with all stakeholders, the strategy was updated following its first review to factor in the developments in the energy sector and ensure access to reliable, sustainable, and affordable energy.

The National Hydrogen Strategy, unveiled as part of this update, aims to support low-carbon local industries, contribute to achieving climate neutrality and enhance the UAE's position as one of the largest hydrogen producers by 2031.

The UAE Energy Strategy 2050 aims to triple the contribution of renewable energy and invest AED150 to AED200 billion by 2030 to meet the country's increasing demand for energy as a result of a rapidly growing economy.

It also aims to increase individual and institutional energy consumption, achieve financial savings of AED100 billion, create 50,000 new green jobs, and it aims to achieve a grid emission factor of 0.27 kg CO2/kWh by 2030.

The National Hydrogen Strategy is a long-term plan to turn the UAE into a leading and reliable producer and supplier of low-carbon hydrogen by 2031. The strategy serves as a crucial tool to help the UAE achieve its commitment to net zero by 2050 and accelerate the global hydrogen economy.

This strategy emphasises the importance of economic growth and will help create thousands of jobs in the hydrogen sector by 2050, in addition to reducing emissions in hard-to-abate sectors, such as heavy industries, land transport, aviation, and sea freight, by 25 percent by 2031.

Barakah Nuclear Power Plant plays a key role in producing energy and achieving sustainable development by generating ample carbon-free electricity for the UAE's power grid under an integrated approach to renewable energy sources. It has added significant amounts of clean electricity, with 75% coming from nuclear energy, making the UAE an ideal host for the 'Net Zero Nuclear Summit' held during COP28.

In the same context, the Barakah plant is an important part of the UAE's efforts to diversify its energy sources, and will provide clean and efficient energy to homes, businesses and government facilities while reducing the nation's carbon footprint. When fully operational, the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is expected to prevent up to 22 million tons of carbon emissions every year, equivalent to removing 4.8 million cars from the roads.

The Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company "Masdar" has actively played a role in addressing climate change effects over 17 years. Its renewable energy projects and sustainable urban development investments positively contribute to achieving climate neutrality.

The company's current project portfolio produces more than 20 gigawatts (GW) in 40 countries across six continents and is valued at over AED110 billion. These projects contribute to reducing carbon emissions by 30 million tonnes annually, which is equivalent to powering 5.25 million homes or taking 6.5 million cars off the roads.

Masdar aims to consolidate its position as a leading global company in renewable energy and green hydrogen, as it is working to expand its portfolio to boost its total production capacity and exceed its 100GW by 2030 target, and double that going forward.

COP28 dedicated a day to "Energy, Industry and Just Transition" featuring high-level events reflecting the UAE's climate action efforts and those of relevant parties in the energy sector, aligning with global initiatives for emissions reduction acceleration.