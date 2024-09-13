HONG KONG - Mansoor Al Marar, Vice President, Industrial Business Development at Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD Group), has emphasised that the UAE offers an attractive investment environment, encouraging entrepreneurs and investors from around the world to live and work in the country, due to the ease of doing business, cultural diversity, safety, and stability.

During a session on Middle East and North Africa markets, held on the sidelines of the second day of the 9th Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong, which highlighted Abu Dhabi’s strategic role in the Belt and Road Initiative as a gateway to the Middle East and beyond, Al Marar highlighted the UAE's commitment to diversifying income sources and investing in various sectors beyond oil and gas.

He stated that the UAE has developed world-class infrastructure to support the growth of various industries. "We are global leaders in maritime transport, operating more than 300 ships that connect East and West through the shortest possible routes," he said, noting that the UAE’s extensive logistics network spans over 40 countries, making the UAE a trusted partner for global companies in transporting goods and services.

He also pointed out that Abu Dhabi has developed integrated industrial zones covering 550 square kilometres, equipped with world-class infrastructure and hosting over 3,000 high-level industrial projects. Through its digital platform and integrated services, KIZAD seeks to facilitate global trade and connect markets.

Al Marar also highlighted the UAE’s "Operation 300bn" project, launched to develop and stimulate the country's industrial sector, aiming to increase its contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) from AED133 billion to AED300 billion by 2031.

He called for investment in the UAE, which provides an ideal business environment characterised by flexibility and diversity, with the freedom to choose from more than 1,000 business activities. He also pointed to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements signed by the UAE with several countries, allowing companies to operate and import from these nations either free of customs duties or at reduced tariffs.

Al Marar concluded by reaffirming KIZAD's commitment to supporting investor growth in Abu Dhabi by providing all the necessary tools to achieve their goals and ambitions.