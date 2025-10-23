Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced the launch of an exclusive new collection of waterfront villas at Palm Jebel Ali, marking a new chapter in the evolution of Dubai’s most ambitious island development.

With construction progressing at pace, this milestone release unveils 11 architecturally distinct villa styles across The Beach and The Coral Collections – each offering a unique expression of contemporary coastal living, said Nakheel in a statement.

Designed in partnership with globally-renowned architectural studios, every design is named to reflect its architectural style and character – prioritising space, natural light and an enhanced connection to the sea. Residents will enjoy direct beachfront access and panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf.

The Beach Collection comprises five- and six-bedroom villas ranging from 7,500 to 8,500 sqft. Designs include Cyan Sky by NAGA Architects, Cobalt Beach by LOCI, Baia Luna by WATG, Wave Crest by LW Design Group and Ocean Whisper and Bluejay by SAOTA.

Each villa embodies refined simplicity, with floor-to-ceiling windows framing the horizon, said the developer.

The Coral Collection features six- and seven-bedroom villas ranging from 11,500 to 12,500 sqft, designed by SAOTA, LOCI, LW Design Group and NAGA Architects.

The collection includes bespoke villa styles such as Red Aurora, Porcelain Roses, Redwood, Coral Dune and Sunset Mirage. These residences are characterised by bold geometries and warm, natural palettes, creating seamless transitions between indoor elegance and outdoor serenity, it stated.

Each villa within both collections has been meticulously crafted to reflect its natural context, uniting architectural precision with a coastal sensibility that celebrates light, landscape and liveability, it added.

Dubai Holding Real Estate CEO Khalid Al Malik said: "Palm Jebel Ali stands as a symbol of Dubai’s vision and enduring ambition. This latest release of villas reinforces Nakheel’s commitment to excellence in design, delivery and community creation."

"As construction advances, we remain focused on delivering homes and neighbourhoods that elevate quality of life and contribute to Dubai’s long-term growth story," he stated.

Complementing the residential offering, Palm Jebel Ali’s community infrastructure will feature a retail centre spanning 9,000 sqm of leasable space and a Friday Mosque designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM).

Accommodating up to 1,000 worshippers, the mosque presents a modern interpretation of Islamic architecture, defined by sculptural forms that interplay with light and shadow to create an atmosphere of calm and contemplation.

Spanning seven islands over 13.4km, Palm Jebel Ali features 16 fronds and more than 90km of beachfront, establishing a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area.

In alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), the development integrates smart city technologies, sustainable design principles and vibrant public spaces to create a mixed-use, pedestrian-friendly community that sets new benchmarks for waterfront living.

