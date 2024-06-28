DUBAI - The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) confirmed 30th June as the final deadline for meeting Emiratisation targets for the first half of 2024. These targets aim for a 1% growth in UAE citizens in skilled jobs at companies with 50 or more employees in accordance with the Council of Ministers decisions.

In a press statement, the ministry explained that starting from 1st July, it will begin verifying the level of compliance among companies in terms of meeting their required targets before imposing the corresponding financial contributions to non-compliant establishments.

The ministry also commended companies that have achieved the required growth, emphasising the necessity of registering Emirati citizens in a pension fund and the Wage Protection System (WPS). It called on these establishments to ensure that the growth rates they have achieved are maintained by 30th June.

The ministry reiterated its confidence in companies’ ability to fulfil their commitments in light of the rapid economic growth transforming the UAE across all business sectors, noting that the recruitment of UAE citizens in private sector jobs has added significant value to the business sector.

Furthermore, the ministry urged companies that have yet to meet their targets to take advantage of the Nafis Programme’s digital platform, which allows them access to a wide pool of qualified Emirati job seekers across various specialisations.