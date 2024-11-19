The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has renewed its call for private-sector companies that are subject to Emiratisation policies to meet their 2024 targets by the end of December, noting that compliant establishments stand to benefit from a set of privileges. Non-compliant establishments will be required to pay financial contributions starting from 1 January 2025.

Emiratisation policies apply to establishments with 50 or more workers, who are required to ensure a 2% increase in the number of Emirati employees in skilled positions by the end of the year. Non-compliant establishments of this size will face financial contributions of AED96,000 for each Emirati that has not been hired.

A select group of establishments employing 20 to 49 workers across 14 specified economic activities are also covered by Emiratisation policies, requiring them to employ at least one Emirati and retain any Emiratis employed prior to 1 January 2024. Establishments in this category will also face a AED96,000 contribution for each Emirati that has not been hired.

In a press statement, the Ministry asserted its plans to monitor compliance with Emiratisation requirements among targeted companies, in line with its commitment to implementing Cabinet policies and decisions on Emiratisation, and maintaining the unprecedented and remarkable success achieved in the employment of UAE nationals the private sector, where more than 117,000 Emiratis are now working across 22,000 private-sector companies.

The Ministry stressed its commitment to providing all requirements needed to support companies in meeting their Emiratisation targets, further enhancing the private sector’s role as a partner in government efforts to advance Emiratisation plans, increase the number of Emirati professionals in the labour market and enhance their contribution to the UAE’s sustainable development. This, in turn, serves to accomplish the country’s strategic economic goals, accelerate its transition to a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy, and position the UAE among the world’s highest growing economies, driven by top-quality specialised jobs for UAE nationals.

MoHRE encouraged establishments to make use of the Nafis platform to connect with Emirati job-seekers across various fields of specialisation, which will support these companies in meeting their required targets. The Ministry also urged establishments to register their Emirati employees in pension, retirement, and social security systems, and to process their monthly salaries through the Wage Protection System (WPS).

Compliant companies stand to benefit from various incentives provided by the Emiratisation Partners Club, which offers companies discounts of up to 80% on Ministry fees, as well as priority in government procurement, which enhances their growth opportunities.

The Ministry reaffirmed its confidence in private-sector companies’ awareness about the need to comply with Emiratisation policies and refrain from negative practices, such as fake Emiratisation schemes or any other attempts to manipulate Emiratisation targets, highlighting the effectiveness of its oversight system in detecting any objectionable practices and taking legal action against non-compliant establishments.

The Ministry urged Emirati job-seekers to verify the authenticity of job offers, in order to avoid being part of fake Emiratisation schemes and ensure continued benefits from the Nafis programme, noting that Emiratisation plans were set specifically to support Emirati professionals and enhance their contribution to the UAE’s economic development.

MoHRE has encouraged UAE citizens to report practices contrary to Emiratisation policies to the Ministry’s call centre at 600590000, or through its smart application, or website.