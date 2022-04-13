ABU DHABI- President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have sent cables to King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan, congratulating His Majesty on the success of the surgery he's recently undergone.

The UAE leaders wished King Abdullah continued good health, and Jordan and its people further progress, prosperity, security and safety under his wise leadership.