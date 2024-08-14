ABU DHABI – The fourth session of the Joint Committee between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Kenya was held in Abu Dhabi. The meeting was co-chaired by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya.

The Joint Committee witnessed high-level participation by senior officials from the two countries. Both sides discussed cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, aviation, renewable energy, education, youth, agriculture, transport and ports, labor, and defense, and other areas of common interest.

During the session, the two sides underlined bilateral ties and affirmed their commitment to forging robust partnerships that achieve the mutual interests of both nations and peoples.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan commended the role of the joint committee in advancing collaboration between the public and private sectors of the two countries, and called for continuous efforts to advance UAE-Kenya ties.

For his part, Mudavadi reaffirmed his country's steadfast determination to strengthen its distinguished relations with the UAE.

The meeting concluded with the signing of the minutes of the fourth session of the UAE-Kenya Joint Committee.

On the sidelines of the joint committee, the two sides signed an MoU in the field of governance and expertise exchange in the government sector.