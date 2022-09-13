UAE - Around 70 per cent of UAE employers plan to hire new employees next year, according to a survey released by job portal Bayt and market research agency YouGov.

The survey found that 50 per cent of the companies that plan to hire in the next three months will be hiring for a maximum of five jobs, while 25 per cent will be hiring about six to 10 workers.

It said sales executive, accountant and administrative assistant are the top roles that UAE employers will hire over the next three months.

Conducted online from June 9 to August 1, 2022, the survey covered major markets across the Mena region includes UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Palestine, Syria, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, and Sudan among others.

The UAE’s job market has been growing exponentially post-pandemic, thanks to new projects and foreign investments that have lifted the economy and private sectors.

URB’s newly- launched project Dubai Urban Tech District will create 4,000 jobs alone in the country.

In terms of skills, Bayt survey said around 51 per cent of the UAE employer said they would look for good communication skills in Arabic and English among the candidates followed by a good team player, leadership skills and ability to work under pressure.

In terms of experience, 28 per cent of respondents are looking for candidates with managerial experience, while 27 per cent are searching for those with sales and marketing experience and 29 per cent want candidates with mid-level experience.

While business management, engineering and commerce are the most sought-after academic qualifications amongst employers in the UAE.

“A large majority of Mena employers are looking to expand their workforce through a human-led approach. While professionals need to focus on honing skills in demand such as communication and collaboration, companies need to provide access routes for those who lack skills, take steps to strengthen the capabilities of skilled employees, and commit to constant upskilling,” said Ola Haddad, director of human resources at Bayt.com.

