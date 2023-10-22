With UAE marking 2023 as a ‘Year of Sustainability’ and the world’s largest gathering on climate change COP28 around the corner, hiring for sustainability-related jobs has witnessed massive demand, led by packaging, healthcare, hospitality, automotive, banking and financial service sectors.

According to the latest study released by global recruitment firm Robert Walters, over 250 jobs were created for just COP28 – which will see over 80,000 delegates descend in Dubai from November 30 to December 12 for events, seminars and high-level meetings to drive forward the international movement tackling climate change.

“There isn’t a single sector that is not looking to improve their environmental or sustainability credentials in the UAE – and with the increase in job roles on the market will come an increase in international talent and salary growth,” said Zara Qureshi, principal consultant at Robert Walters Dubai.

It also found that the UAE has seen an influx of professionals from an environmental background, growing by 26 per cent in the past 12 months as demand for professionals in this field is very high. It is estimated that around 35,000-plus professionals in the UAE now list sustainability and environmental compliance as primary skills.

Top sectors hiring

The packaging industry has been the biggest recruiter in the UAE for environment and sustainability specialists, with a 79 per cent increase in job roles, followed by healthcare at 79 per cent, the hospitality sector at 64 per cent, automotive at 61 per cent and the banking and financial sector at 54 per cent. The other sectors are cosmetics and beauty, events, food and beverages, luxury goods, jewellery, and law.

“It is no surprise that there has been such a demand for skillsets aligned to sustainability – in particular in the past few years where we have seen rigorous activity around diversifying income streams away from oil,” she said, adding that the large base of international firms striving for sustainability excellence, and the UAE’s goal to become a global hub and a centre for the export of green products and technologies, will only further drive demand for professionals in this area, and will fast-track the region into global hub status for the new green economy.

Recruitment for COP28

In June 2022, the organisers of COP28 engaged with Robert Walters to help hire specialist talent for the upcoming event.

“A job role within COP28 is not only a prestige opportunity but also requires a unique set of individuals who are knowledgeable and experienced around their specialist area, well-connected within the field, and driven and passionate enough to deliver on a short 18-month project.

“The recruitment strategy I undertook was wholly unique – approaching ex-UN and government officials as well as casting the net wide internationally. We have now placed around a third of the 250-plus professionals hired to help deliver COP28,” Zara added.

