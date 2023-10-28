The region’s first-of-its-kind three-day Industrialist Career Exhibition for industry and advanced technology saw more than 3,000 Emirati youth being interviewed for 500 job opportunities at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

Youth from across the country were offered on-the-spot interviews for immediate hiring, as well as direct employment and training opportunities at more than 73 companies and institutions in the UAE’s advanced industry and technology sectors.

Organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the exhibition was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), and ADNOC Group.

The inaugural exhibition showcased opportunities for local talent in sectors including defence, agricultural technology, food and beverage, electric and hybrid vehicles, service sector, oil and gas, packaging, advanced industries, construction and real estate, conformity and standardisation, among others.

The event was aimed at enhancing collaboration with public and private sector entities in the UAE to encourage interest in the national in-country value (ICV) programme, in addition to leveraging its incentives and enablers.

“The exhibition aligns with the ministry's strategic objectives to develop the industrial sector, enhance its competitiveness, and strengthen its contribution to economic diversification and sustainable economic development, under the national ICV programme and ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative,” Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT, said.

Investing in local talent

Al Suwaidi noted that investing in local talent and enhancing their professional capabilities is a national priority.

“The exhibition has provided an effective platform to educate young Emiratis about the importance of the national industrial sector as well as on the vast opportunities for professional and career development. It also enabled us to identify their skills and capabilities to enhance our ability to match national talent with job market requirements in the industrial sector.”

Al Suwaidi noted the ministry will continue to launch similar initiatives to increase the participation of Emirati talent in industry and advanced technology, especially in the private sector.

“The exhibition attracted more than 3,000 Emirati youth seeking to be a part of the national industrial sector’s growth and development, in addition to joining train-to-hire programmes that the ministry launches in collaboration with the private sector and training centers in the UAE.”

Al Suwaidi called on Emirati youth to take part in the ministry’s programmes and initiatives, launched in collaboration with its strategic partners, to contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the national industrial sector and take advantage of the promising opportunities for growth and development.

Keen interest

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) said: “The extensive participation of our local talent reflects Emirati youth’s keen interest in the government's strategic directives and continuous efforts to support and empower them, thereby enhancing their competitiveness to work in the private sector, including industry, which plays a vital role in the national economy. The exhibition saw the convergence of over 73 industrial and services companies in the fields of iron, steel, and heavy machinery, which provides ample opportunities for our youth to pursue employment and training in the UAE’s industrial sector.”

Al Mazrouei added: “Thanks to our strategic partnerships, The Industrialists Program will contribute to initially providing 500 job opportunities, accelerating private sector employment, which has seen the hiring of over 81,000 Emiratis, including nearly 31,000 since the beginning of this year. The exhibition provided a platform to showcase ‘Nafis’ programs and initiatives to our local talent, which upskill and empower Emiratis in the private sector.”

Dr Saleh Al Hashmi, director of commercial and ICV at ADNOC, noted: “Nurturing and empowering local talent is a top priority for ADNOC and we will continue to empower them to build successful careers and contribute to the UAE’s economic development as we deliver on our target to locally manufacture Dh70 billion worth of industrial products under the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative.”

The exhibition offered diverse job and training opportunities across various fields, including engineering, scientific disciplines, information technology, supply chains, business and financial management, human resources, and accounting. It also showcased training programmes across different fields.

