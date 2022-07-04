UAE - Emirates Post Group, in collaboration with India Post, has issued a commemorative stamp to celebrate the UAE's 50 years of union and India's 75 years of independence. The stamp highlights the "strong and historic relations" between UAE and India, Emirates Post said.

The stamp was launched by Abdulla M. Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, who presented it to Sunjay Sudhir, India's Ambassador to the UAE.

The initiative highlights the bilateral collaboration between the two countries, which was recently underpinned by the signing of a historical partnership agreement to strengthen economic and trade relations.

Sunjay Sudhir said: "The year 2022 is very important for both India and the UAE … This (year) also … (marks) the 50 years of the diplomatic relations between India and the UAE. This stamp is a testimony of strong and deep historical relationship between India and the UAE that go back centuries from the history of spice and pearl trade to today's world, when more than 3.4 million Indians have chosen to live in the UAE. It is also a tribute to the people of the two countries as they are the backbone of our partnership.

"Today, this historical relationship has transformed itself into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, bringing the two countries and its people, closer than ever before."

Alashram said the commemorative stamp is aimed at promoting economic, commercial, cultural, and historical relations between the two countries.

"The cooperation between the UAE and India has long served as a model for international relations and strategic partnerships, sharing strong historical, geographical, and economic ties. Emirates Post Group commits to supporting the economic and trade relations by employing our leading expertise in post and parcel solutions, offering businesses, industries, and investors innovative logistics services."

A Staff Reporter