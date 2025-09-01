Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met today in Abu Dhabi with Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the strength of the strategic partnership between the UAE and India, which enjoys the unwavering support of the leadership of both nations and continues to grow across various sectors, bringing mutual prosperity to their peoples.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of enhancing parliamentary cooperation and the vital role of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting the shared positions of the two countries on regional and international issues of joint interest.