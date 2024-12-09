The United Arab Emirates hosted the inaugural Founders' Retreat from 6th to 8th December 2024. The Retreat brought together more than 60 of India's most prominent start-up founders, key UAE business leaders, investors, and policymakers to discuss new directions and opportunities in the bilateral investment partnership.

Co-organised by the UAE Embassy in Delhi, Offline, and the UAE-India CEPA Council, the event marked a significant milestone in the UAE-India partnership, showcasing the two countries' shared commitment to fostering innovation and economic growth.

With participating retreat ventures averaging a valuation of US$3.5 billion, alongside representation from founders of 13 Indian unicorn start-ups and five publicly listed companies, this first-of-its-kind platform facilitated transformative collaborations and highlighted the mutual benefits of closer investment ties between the two nations.

The Retreat emphasised how the UAE complements India's start-up success story. Estimates suggest that UAE investors have injected close to $20 billion worth of capital into the Indian economy since 2000, significantly benefiting the Indian start-up sector. Initiatives such as the UAE-India Start-up Bridge, established under the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), have only further strengthened this collaboration.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to India, said, "The Founders' Retreat is not just a celebration of entrepreneurial excellence but a commitment to deeper collaboration. It reflects our shared vision of fostering innovation, investment, and growth that transcends borders. Uniting UAE and Indian leaders under one roof not only enables business opportunities but also creates a blueprint for global entrepreneurial success."

"The Founders Retreat is a catalyst for UAE-India start-up collaboration. By integrating India's entrepreneurial talent with the UAE's visionary support, we're creating a launchpad for global start-up success. The Retreat is a powerful demonstration of how public-private partnerships can drive cross-border innovation and investment," said Utsav Somani, the Founder of Offline.

The Founders' Retreat reflected the UAE's ongoing commitment to investing in India's economy and providing Indian start-ups with opportunities to expand internationally.

The UAE continues to expand its investment footprint in India and is focusing on establishing new and innovative ventures, such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's fund in India's GIFT City. This event reinforced the UAE-India relationship as a model for global entrepreneurship and innovation.