PARIS - The UAE and France today signed a number of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing bilateral relations in various vital fields as part of the current visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to France.

The agreements and MoUs signed and exchanged by the two sides included the following:

1- A Letter of intent regarding granting permission to family members of staff of diplomatic missions and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to engage in business. They were signed by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Catherine Colonna.

2- A joint declaration on cooperation between the UAE and France in the higher education field, signed by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Catherine Colonna.

3. A MoU between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and Avnor Group for cooperation in the field of standardisation.

4. A MoU between the Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and the French Government in the field of climate action, signed by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Agnès Pannier-Runacher, French Minister of Energy Transition.

5. A road map for cooperation between the Tawazun Economic Council of the United Arab Emirates and the General Directorate of Armaments in the French Ministry of Defence, signed by Ahmed Al Harmoudi, CEO of the Council, and armament engineer Thierry Carlier, Director of International Development in the French General Directorate for Armaments.

6. A MoU between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and the National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) on cooperation in lunar exploration. It was signed by Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the MBRSC, and Philippe Baptiste, President of the CNES.

7. A letter of intent on earth observation between MBRSC and the CNES.

8. Letter of Intent regarding human spaceflight activities between the MBRSC and the CNES.

9.A MoU for cooperation between the Pasteur Institute and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC) and was signed by Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the ADPHC, and Professor Stewart Cole, President of the Pasteur Institute.

10. The founding contract of NT Energies between Technip and the National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC). It was signed by Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC, and Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip.