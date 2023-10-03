SANTIAGO - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Alberto van Klaveren, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, discussed bilateral relations and means to further develop them across various sectors.

This came during the meeting held in the capital, Santiago, as part of the working visit that Sheikh Abdullah made to the Republic of Chile during his tour to a number of Latin American and Caribbean countries.

The UAE Foreign Minister and his Chilean counterpart reviewed boosting bilateral cooperation in all fields, including economic, investment, energy, climate change, and others.

Additionally, Sheikh Abdullah and Klaveren exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the bilateral talks between the two sides, the Chilean Foreign Minister was briefed on the UAE's preparations to host the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) this year.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah reiterated that the UAE is keen to build positive and constructive partnerships with Chile and friendly South American countries to strengthen cooperation that supports comprehensive and sustainable development in all societies.

For his part, Klaveren welcomed the visit of the UAE Foreign Minister and the accompanying delegation, stressing his country's eagerness to boot ties with the UAE at various levels.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs, and Mohamed Saeed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Chile.