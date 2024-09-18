The UAE’s growing reputation as a burgeoning tech hub is fuelling interest among tech workers across the region, with nearly half (45%) of a survey respondents expressing a willingness to relocate to the country for work. The UAE thus out-ranks countries like Germany (38%) and Hong Kong (20%) as popular relocation destinations.

The survey conducted by Capital.com, a global trading platform, polled 1,000 respondents across Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam and India, and found that 81% of Asian tech professionals view the UAE as a growing tech hub. A further 76% of respondents say the UAE provides a conducive environment for the tech industry.

This places the UAE in close competition with other prominent destinations such as Singapore (46%), the UK (57%), and the US (52%) as preferred locations for relocation among tech professionals.

Gaining momentum

Tarik Chebib, CEO, Capital.com, Middle East, said: “With 8 in 10 respondents from our recent survey recognising the UAE as a competitive tech hub, it's clear that the region is gaining momentum as a favourable destination for tech talent. Asia’s tech professionals have traditionally gravitated to cities in the UK, the US and Singapore to further their careers, so it’s encouraging to see the UAE stand shoulder-to-shoulder with this cohort and get the recognition it deserves as an attractive location to live and work.”

Government support is the key factor contributing to UAE’s growing reputation as a tech hub and relocation destination of choice. Of those surveyed, 93% think it is important to have a government that is supportive of the tech industry, highlighting the UAE’s concentrated push to develop the country as a hotspot for international tech talent.

The majority of those surveyed (74%) cite the UAE’s banking, visa, special healthcare/health insurance packages, and real estate services for qualified tech professionals, as factors. More broadly, respondents also say that a high quality of life (60%), attractive remuneration (54%) and the UAE’s strategic location (52%) also feed into their decision to relocate.

Supporting and growing the tech sector

“As a leading partner of the UAE’s NextGenFDI initiative, we have seen first-hand the government’s commitment to support and grow the tech sector. The UAE’s business-friendly environment, forward-thinking policies, investment in innovation, and position as a gateway to the Middle East, Africa and Asia, makes it an ideal location for companies and talent alike. Capital.com is proud to contribute to the sector’s growth and innovation in the UAE,” said Chebib.

While all respondents indicated a ‘willingness’ to relocate for work, 47% indicated that they are ‘actively’ looking to relocate, highlighting the huge potential for the UAE to attract and retain tech talent.

“As a company operating in the UAE that is licensed by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), we need to draw on an exceptional pool of talent to meet our exacting business and regulatory needs. This means searching for the best talent, from anywhere in the world. Given the UAE’s pro-talent stance and growing appeal as a tech destination for professionals, we have had no problem recruiting talent from as far afield as the UK, Europe and Australia. Employees are eager to relocate to a country that not only supports their personal needs but also provides fertile ground for further development within the tech sector,” added Chebib.-

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).