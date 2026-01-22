Elevate, the visionary lifestyle real estate brand, has announced a landmark transaction at the Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences with the development’s "crown jewel", an ultra-exclusive Sky Mansion selling for AED38 million ($10.35 million).

The announcement came just days after the project’s momentous ground-breaking ceremony. This record-breaking sale sets a new benchmark for ultra-luxury real estate in Ras Al Khaimah. The trophy property, which serves as the absolute pinnacle of beachfront living in the Northern Emirates, was sold within hours of its release, underscoring the appetite for high-end branded residences next to the upcoming $5.1 billion Wynn Resort.

Spanning an impressive 10,000 sq ft across three levels, the Sky Mansion is a masterpiece of design. It features dramatic 28-foot ceiling heights, floor-to-ceiling windows, and exclusive outdoor living spaces, including a private roof garden and a private infinity pool. The residence offers commanding, panoramic views of the ocean and the neighboring Wynn Al Marjan Island.

Zeeshaan Shah, Founder & Chairman of Elevate, said: “The sale of our Sky Mansion at AED38 million is a defining moment for Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences and for Ras Al Khaimah’s luxury real estate market. With limited inventory and EOIs now officially open for Phase 2, demand continues to significantly outpace supply.

“Phase 1 was absorbed at record speed, and based on the traction we’re already seeing, we expect Phase 2 to follow the same trajectory. Buyers recognise that Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences is not just a residence, but a lifestyle investment in one of the UAE’s fastest-rising destinations,” Shah said.

With demand surging from both international investors and end-users, the developer has released specific details on the remaining inventory types and starting prices for this highly anticipated release:

● 1 - 3 Bedroom Residences: Starting from AED 2.7 million

● 3 - 5 Bedroom Sky Collection: Starting from AED 8.8 million

● 3 - 4 Bedroom Front Row Collection: Starting from AED 9.4 million

The development is Mondrian’s first beachfront residential project in the region. Infused with a bold design DNA crafted by world-renowned architects Gensler and interior specialists Bergman Design House, the development is situated moments from the region's fastest-growing entertainment hub.

Residents will enjoy over 60,000 sq ft of curated amenities, including Fi’lia by the Beach, the Residents’ Sky Club, a fully equipped fitness studio with an outdoor gym, personal training studio and recovery zone, as well as multiple swimming pools. Homeowners will also have access to Mondrian’s signature essential and on-demand services, along with an invitation to join Platinum Status within the Accor Owner Benefits Program.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

