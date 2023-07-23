On the sidelines of the United Nations High-Level Political Forum (UN HLPF) on Sustainable Development, convened by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the UAE government delegation engaged in a productive discussion with New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The main focus of the meeting was to explore opportunities for joint collaboration and the exchange of expertise in the field of sustainable cities and community enablement, with the aim of accelerating the achievement of UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

During the meeting, which was held at the Central New York City Hall, the UAE delegation showcased its extensive experience in community enablement initiatives, which has made a significant cross-border development impact. Additionally, they emphasized their involvement in large-scale sustainable development projects in developing countries, alongside experience exchange programs focusing on best government practices with a special consideration for future generations.

The UAE delegation presented their comprehensive approach to achieving the UN SDGs 2030, both at the local and global levels. They provided a comprehensive overview of the impactful projects implemented by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives across more than 100 countries. Additionally, the delegation highlighted the significant contributions of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, which has been providing financing aid and soft loan-based development programs since 1971, with a particular focus on supporting climate-vulnerable communities.

Moreover, the UAE representatives shared the remarkable milestones of the Government Experience Exchange Program, which was initiated by the UAE government in 2018. This program has played a pivotal role in providing over 30 million hours of work and training, demonstrating the UAE's commitment to fostering sustainable development and empowering communities through practical initiatives.

The former state senator gained insights into the UAE's exemplary model of cooperation, innovation, and ongoing development across various sectors such as policies, legislation, infrastructure, services, and government plans, all geared towards a sustainable future. The UAE delegation provided a thorough explanation of their mechanisms for activating SDG17, which centers on fostering partnerships and sharing the UAE's successful models with other nations.

During the meeting, Mayor Adams provided a comprehensive briefing on his initiatives to promote economic growth in New York City, as well as outlined his strategies for enhancing safety and public health within the city, highlighting the importance of laying strong foundations for a resilient future.

The UAE delegation extended a cordial invitation to NYC Mayor Eric Adams to attend several major international events organized by the UAE, including the highly anticipated World Government Summit.