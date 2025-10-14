Saif Bin Darwish, a leading construction and contracting company in UAE, said it has acquired Gulf Precast, the country's largest manufacturer of precast concrete, in a move aimed at boosting its leadership in construction sector.

Saif Bin Darwish is an integral part of the Darwish Bin Ahmed and Sons group, which represents a fully established and locally-owned series of business groups for over 40 years across four continents in more than 50 countries.

The Emirati company has played a key role in several residential, commercial and infrastructure projects within the UAE and abroad, achieving a distinguished record of awards and recognition.

This acquisition represents a significant strategic move that allows for the integration of Saif Bin Darwish's extensive expertise in road, bridge, airport, and tunnel projects with the advanced manufacturing capabilities of Gulf Precast, said a statement from the company.

This synergy enhances their combined potential to execute larger, more sophisticated projects with high efficiency and quality,. it stated.

Since its establishment in 1982, Gulf Precast operates six factories across Dubai and Abu Dhabi with a production capacity of up to 1,500 cu m per day.

With this move, Saif Bin Darwish reaffirms its continued commitment to supporting the UAE's long-term vision for sustainable infrastructure development and solidifying its position as one of the leading pioneers in the region's construction sector.

