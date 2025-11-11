The Republic of Chad has announced that it has secured two-thirds of the funding required for its five-year National Development Plan, ‘Chad Connection 2030’, amounting to US$20.5 billion, through partnerships and agreements signed during the UAE–Chad Trade and Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi.

The announcement was made at the conclusion of the UAE–Chad Trade and Investment Forum, held on 10th–11th November, which marked the international launch of ‘Chad Connection 2030’, aimed at enhancing the country’s openness to global trade and investment, stimulating economic growth, and driving comprehensive development.

During the forum, 40 MoUs were signed with private sector entities in strategic sectors to diversify Chad’s economy, including energy, agriculture, mining, textiles, tourism, education, and manufacturing.

Chad also secured financing agreements and commitments from 30 donor entities and international financial institutions, notably the World Bank Group, the Islamic Development Bank, the African Development Bank Group, the Arab Bank for the Economic Development of Africa, and Afreximbank.

More than 2,000 participants attended strategic dialogue sessions during the forum, including senior leaders and officials, as well as prominent business leaders and investors.

During the forum, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, announced the completion of negotiation terms for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Chad, which will be finalised by the end of this year.

At the forum’s conclusion, Marshal Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad, said, “I extend my sincere thanks to our partners who, according to announcements and portfolio commitments, will contribute to mobilising around US$16.4 billion, in addition to private sector investors—mostly international—who signed 40 agreements and MoUs worth US$4.1 billion. Thus, in the first year of our five-year plan, Chad has successfully mobilised US$20.5 billion, confirming that the goal of US$30 billion is achievable. I call for the continued pursuit of reforms to reduce bureaucracy and significantly improve the business climate.”

The ‘Chad Connection 2030’ plan is based on four main pillars implemented through 17 programmes comprising 268 projects and reforms, aimed at achieving a deep and sustainable economic and social transformation in Chad. These include accelerating the development of strategic infrastructure such as expanding electricity and water networks, digitising the economy, enhancing transport networks and international corridors, improving navigation in lakes and major rivers, and strengthening public institutions to ensure efficient and sustainable governance.

The plan also aims to strengthen social policies in education, youth, health, vocational training, and employment to support human capital development and social inclusion. It further seeks to expand and diversify the economic base and promote national industries under the “Made in Chad” initiative through the development of agriculture, livestock, fisheries, hydrocarbons, mining, and tourism sectors, alongside improving the business environment and activating economic diplomacy to enhance the country’s attractiveness to investors.