UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea, met in Seoul today to explore opportunities to build upon the Special Strategic Partnership between the UAE and Republic of Korea and expand bilateral cooperation across various fields. The two leaders also discussed regional and international issues and developments of shared concern.

The meeting occurred during official talks at the Office of the President in Seoul, with delegations from both countries in attendance. These discussions came as part of His Highness' state visit to the Republic of Korea.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Korean President welcomed His Highness, expressing confidence that the visit would enhance UAE-Korean relations in all areas, aligning with both nations' vision and aims for sustainable prosperity for their peoples.

The two leaders reviewed existing and potential cooperation, particularly in the fields of economy and investment, conventional and clean energy, peaceful nuclear energy, and defence and defence technology, as well as other areas of mutual interest, including science, technology, sustainability, and culture. They also explored ambitious opportunities to harness this cooperation to advance mutual interests and meet the current and future needs of both countries and their peoples.

They also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual interest, foremost among them the importance of supporting regional and international efforts to promote peace, stability, and development in the Middle East.

Consistent with their shared belief in the importance of international cooperation, they also emphasised the need for the global community to build bridges of communication, understanding, and collaboration as a foundation for nations and their peoples to promote inclusive development and sustainable prosperity.

During the talks, both sides affirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Korea and further building upon the many opportunities for collaboration extending from the shared will of the two countries’ leadership.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stated that the UAE and Republic of Korea enjoy deep strategic relations based on common interests, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to global peace and prosperity. He also noted that since 2009, the two countries have successfully partnered on one of the UAE's most significant strategic development projects, the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. The Republic of Korea is also one of the UAE's most significant trading partners both regionally and globally.

His Highness noted that the successes achieved in bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Korea have served the interests of both countries and established a distinguished model of cooperation.

His Highness underscored his aspiration for continued collaboration to achieve the two countries’ shared vision of sustainable development for the benefit of both peoples. He emphasised the mutual commitment to strengthening their relations across various fields.

His Highness added that the agreements that the two countries will sign cover various fields, including energy, climate change, infrastructure, trade, technology, industry, and others, and exemplify the UAE’s approach to building development partnerships with countries that share its vision of achieving development and prosperity for all.

Marking the occasion of his visit, His Highness the President penned a message in the official guest book, expressing his pleasure at visiting the Republic of Korea, which shares close strategic relations with the UAE. He noted that both countries are ambitious and inspiring models of development, and due to their shared will, their relations are steadily advancing towards further development and growth for the benefit of their peoples.

His Highness thanked His Excellency President Yoon Suk Yeol and the Korean people for the warm welcome the UAE delegation received and wished the Republic of Korea continued progress and prosperity.

His Excellency President Yoon Suk Yeol hosted a luncheon in honour of His Highness the President and the accompanying delegation.

Attending the discussions and the luncheon were H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, and members of the delegation accompanying His Highness the President.

On the Korean side, a number of ministers and senior officials attended.