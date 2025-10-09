Al Saeedi Group, a leading UAE distributor of industrial and off-highway tyres, has announced that it has extended its key contract with dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, for another five years.

Under the agreement, Al Saeedi Group will continue to provide the complete range of tyre solutions – supply, repair and fitting services – for over 2,300 motorised and 8,300 unmotorised assets operated by dnata at both Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC) airports.

As part of the partnership, Al Saeedi will also continue to manage the primary tyre store located inside dnata Technical Services (dTS) Workshop at DXB.

Its technical team will deliver tyre fitting and repair services for dnata’s extensive fleet of vehicles and equipment used in aircraft ground handling, cargo and passenger movement, and flight catering services, said the statement from Al Saeedi Group.

Currently, Al Saeedi supplies and fits tyres from top global brands, including Solideal, Michelin, Triangle, Goodyear, Continental, Yokohama, Rader Vogel, Bridgestone, TVS Eurogrip and Durotrack, across dnata’s airport vehicle fleets.

The renewal reflects dnata’s satisfaction with the results achieved under the contract, which has contributed to increased safety, reduced downtime, and enhanced operational efficiency across the two airports, it stated.

Robert Powell, Vice-President - Technical Services UAE and Global GSE strategy, dnata said: "Tyre selection and serviceability are critical contributors to the safety, operational efficiency, and financial performance of our fleet."

"Al Saeedi has demonstrated its technical expertise, commercial capability, and ability to support a wide range of specialist GSE tyres. We will continue investing in infrastructure and equipment to deliver safe, efficient, and reliable services across our operations," he stated.

Anish Malattiri, the Managing Director of Al Saeedi Group, said: "We are delighted that dnata has extended our partnership for another five years, covering operations at both Dubai International and Dubai World Central airports."

"This agreement is a recognition of the trust placed in us over more than three decades, and we remain committed to delivering the highest standards of tyre solutions, services, and innovations," stated Malattiri.

"By continuing to invest in technology and efficiency-driven solutions, we will further strengthen dnata’s ability to serve Dubai’s world-class airports," he added.

