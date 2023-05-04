Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, reaffirmed that human capital is crucial for achieving sustainable economic and social development.

He also stated that higher education institutions play a significant role in boosting students' capabilities and providing them with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in the current and future job market, which helps close the gap between what students learn and what employers need.

The statement was made during the “Reskilling Revolution: Enabling A Business Imperative” session, which was part of “The Growth Summit 2023” organised by the World Economic Forum (WEF) at its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, under the theme: Jobs and Opportunity for All on 2nd and 3rd May.

The UAE delegation, which included Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, participated in strategic sessions within the Growth Summit, held a series of bilateral meetings, and met with Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum to discuss ways of enhancing partnership between the UAE Government and the WEF.

The summit brought together 450 WEF members and partners, government officials, civil society, unions, innovators, thought leaders, academics and media leaders to advance future opportunities and tackle current challenges through collaboration, foresight and innovation.

The summit focused on three core themes: enabling resilient growth, by advancing inclusive and sustainable economic growth, trade, investment, productivity, manufacturing, global development and equitable globalisation; developing human capital, by investing in education, skills, and health and supporting job creation, living wages, job transitions, and an equitable future of work; and accelerating economic equity, by enabling a fair green transition and advancing gender equality, health equity, care, diversity and inclusion, and racial and social justice.

During the session, Dr. Al Falasi noted that the labour market is developing at an unprecedented pace, driven by technological advancements and new jobs that require new skills. He called on higher education institutions to prepare students to navigate the fast-changing job market confidently and succeed.

He highlighted the UAE's approach to education, which focuses on aligning higher education institutions with the country's development goals by connecting students' skills with the current and future needs of the job market.

Dr. Al Falasi said that it is crucial to bridge the gap between educational outputs and labour market requirements by developing flexible and proactive educational systems that keep pace with technological progress and future jobs. He also talked about how important it is for educational institutions to partner with employers to create up-to-date educational programmes that teach students the most in-demand knowledge and skills.

The UAE minister also suggested that policymakers can encourage universities to prioritise graduate employability by offering incentives and creating rules that tie a university's ranking to their success in achieving this goal.

Additionally, he noted that the UAE Ministry of Education works continuously with its partners to further enhance the country’s pioneering educational system to support comprehensive and sustainable growth.

The Growth Summit 2023 focused on creating new opportunities for people and businesses in a rapidly changing world. It aimed to improve the future of economies, societies, and workplaces by promoting cooperation between various stakeholders.