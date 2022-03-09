ABU DHABI: EDGE Group entity, AL TAIF, the UAE’s leading provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for military equipment, today announced that it has signed a contract to develop 413 enhanced power distribution units (PDU) for NIMR and install them into their vehicles.

Designed to distribute power from a military vehicle’s auxiliary battery to various electrical systems, the PDUs are manufactured in-house by the company’s skilled Emirati engineers and are tailored to meet customer specifications. To ensure short lead times, AL TAIF established a dedicated assembly line for their rapid production, delivery and installation.

Saif Al Dahbashi, CEO of AL TAIF, said, "We are proud to build productive synergies with NIMR under EDGE Group by installing our enhanced PDUs into their combat-proven vehicles. Our uniquely designed PDU leverages our industry experience and electrical expertise to ensure complete power protection with upgraded vehicle performance and efficiency."

Abri du Plessis, CEO of NIMR, said, "As power demands in military vehicles continue to increase, the capabilities of PDUs must also increase. We are pleased to benefit from AL TAIF’s wide-ranging expertise in this area while also leveraging the benefits of interoperability within EDGE Group."

Al TAIF provides essential lifecycle services and technical capability development to guarantee the ultimate asset performance and mission readiness for its customers. Its nine state-of-the-art workshops are geographically distributed to offer seamless convenience and flexibility, while a mobile unit can quickly and efficiently address all types of MRO needs.

AL TAIF is part of the Platforms & Systems cluster within EDGE, an advanced technology group which ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.