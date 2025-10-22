Muscat : The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has reported that a tropical depression has formed over the southern Arabian Sea, moving northwestward, with no expected direct impact on the Sultanate of Oman.

According to the CAA’s latest weather bulletin, issued at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the system is currently centered near latitude 8.8°N and longitude 68.2°E, with wind speeds estimated between 20 and 25 knots (46 km/h) around the center.

Forecasts indicate that the tropical depression will continue to move northwest over the next two days, without affecting Oman’s weather conditions. The authority added that sea conditions will remain calm to moderate along Oman’s Arabian Sea coasts, with wave heights ranging between one and two meters.

The CAA confirmed that its National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center is closely monitoring the system’s movement and developments

