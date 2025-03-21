Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) has reiterated that all commercial establishments in specified sectors must provide electronic payment services and refrain from requesting bank transfers via phone numbers.

To ensure compliance, consumers encountering businesses that do not offer electronic payment options can report violations through the "Tajawob" platform.

The mandatory electronic payment services apply to several commercial activities, including:

Food sales.

Restaurants and cafés.

Gold and jewelry sales.

Electronics sales.

Fresh produce sales (fruits and vegetables).

Building materials sales.

Tobacco sales.

Businesses operating in industrial areas, commercial centres, and gift markets.

Meanwhile, consumers are encouraged to report non-compliance via the "Tajawob" platform to ensure the widespread adoption of e-payment systems.

