Northern parts of the Sultanate of Oman are expected to have temperatures above the climate average in October and November, compared to southern and southwestern regions that are expected to have lower temperatures, according to Oman Meteorology.

Rainfall is also expected to be around average, with chances of above-average amounts over the eastern coasts of the Sultanate of Oman and the surrounding areas in October, while in November, rainfall is expected to be around the climatic average over the Sultanate of Oman, except for the far north, where rainfall is expected to be below the climatic average.

August is one of the months in which the Sultanate of Oman is affected by the eastern troughs, and the most prominent troughs occurred in 1986, 2006, 2013, and 2022.

