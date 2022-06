Muscat: Qarn Alam Station in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate has recorded the highest temperature in Oman on Saturday , which crossed 49 degrees Celsius.

According to data released by Oman Meteorology, Qarn Alam Station recorded 49.1 degrees as the highest temperature among all the weather stations during the last 24 hours. Qairoon Hiriti station recorded 22.6 degrees as the lowest temperature.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).