Bahrain's Labour Fund (Tamkeen) has opened the registration for the latest edition of its Young Entrepreneur Programme (Mashroo3i 2.0), which aims to empower ambitious young Bahrainis by providing them with an opportunity to learn from experts in the field and benefit from other entrepreneurial experiences.

According to Tamkeen, the programme opens new horizons for young participants to explore the world of entrepreneurship and transform their viable ideas into successful business projects.

Tamkeen will support youth aged 18-35 years that have business ideas or startups by offering them extensive advisory and training support as well as the opportunity to secure grants for the finalists, it stated.

Inviting the Bahraini youth, Tamkeen CEO Maha Mofeez said: "Young entrepreneurs are one of the primary drivers of change in the kingdom. This programme highlights our commitment to nurturing young business leaders and equipping them with the necessary tools for their entrepreneurial journey."

"Through our support, we aim to empower young talented individuals that have great potential, helping them create successful businesses that will contribute to the growth and prosperity of our economy," she stated.

This programme marks the 8th edition of the Mashroo3i ‘Youth Business Awards’, initially launched by the Labour Fund in 2012.

Those interested in the Young Entrepreneur Program (Mashroo3i 2.0) can apply as individuals or teams by visiting the program page on tamkeen.bh. It will take place over six weeks.

The initial stage involves comprehensive training sessions focused on helping participants translate and build upon their business ideas.

Subsequently, an intensive advisory phase is dedicated to startups, equipping participants with the skills required to expedite the launch of their entrepreneurial projects and develop minimum viable product models.

The final stage offers around ten participants the opportunity to present their developed business models to potential investors during a demo presentation day, it stated.

Qualified participants in the final stage will also receive grants to aid in launching their business models.

The aim is to provide valuable opportunities for young individuals to acquire entrepreneurship skills, master the process of starting companies, and gain the necessary tools to develop their business models. This is achieved through accelerator training programs and access to investment capital resources.

In addition, participants benefit from advisory support provided by specialized mentors in the field of entrepreneurship and project management, with the aim of facilitating participants' entry into the job market and enhancing opportunities for the growth and expansion of their businesses.

The Young Entrepreneur Program (Mashroo3i 2.0) contributed to the development of several successful business projects and provided participants with the necessary experience to expand their ventures.

Among them is ‘Rokn’, which helps children with special needs and psychological issues develop their skills through manufactured tools and games. The project was founded by entrepreneur Eman Sharaf, who recently secured 1st place in the 4th event of the StartUp Bahrain Pitch series.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).