Muscat: The Embassy of Switzerland in the Sultanate of Oman is proud to announce the celebration of its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of fostering strong and dynamic relations between the two nations.

Since its opening on 12 November 2014, the bilateral ties have been deepened, with significant progress achieved in peace promotion, trade and investment, scientific cooperation, and exchanges in sustainable development, education, health, and culture.

In celebration of this milestone and of the many years of building cultural, economic and cooperative bridges between the two countries, the Embassy of Switzerland, in close partnership with the Royal Opera House Muscat, hosted a week-long musical dialogue program under the label Desert Bridges.

This initiative brings together Swiss and Omani musicians to form a unique ensemble that blends jazz, traditional instruments and musical heritage from both cultures.

The idea is that the Omani-Swiss “Desert Bridge” Ensemble would in the foreseeable future also perform at a venue in Switzerland

Highlights of the celebration include:

National Day Event Celebration: On 10 December the Embassy organised a gala reception to celebrate the Swiss National Day and the 10th anniversary with participation of the Swiss musicians.

• Masterclasses in Muscat: Swiss musicians conducted a series of educational sessions around Jazz and modal music, around creating a solo repertoire, and on composing with a dulcimer (qanun) to inspire and share their expertise with local Omani talents.

• Community Outreach: The Desert Bridges ensemble held on 11 December an Open Doors concert at the Social Welfare Home in Al Rustaq.

• Grand Finale Concert: The program culminated in a special performance by the Desert Bridges ensemble at the Royal Opera House of Musical Arts on 12 December - a commemorative event, which underscores the enduring friendship and cultural collaboration between Switzerland and Oman.

