Riyadh - The Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVC) released its impact report Wednesday, highlighting its contributions to the record growth of the venture-capital (VC) ecosystem in the Kingdom since its establishment in 2018.

The report underscores SVC's achievements and their impact on the private investment landscape, including VC, private equity, venture debt, and private debt.



According to the report, SVC has a total committed capital of SAR3.7 billion through all its programs, while partners’ total committed capital is estimated at SAR18.1 billion.



SVC has invested in 54 funds and more than 800 startups and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) across various sectors, particularly e-commerce, financial technology (fintech), healthcare, education technology (edtech), and transport and logistics.



The SVC strategy has helped maintain Saudi Arabia’s leading position across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in terms of total VC funding in 2024 for the second consecutive year. The achievement reflects the Kingdom’s ongoing economic and financial sector development, aligned with the objectives of Vision 2030 aimed at bolstering the national economy.



Over the past six years, SVC’s strategic approach has successfully increased the number of investors in Saudi startups and SMEs. The company has encouraged financial market institutions to establish specialized VC and private equity funds while attracting both regional and global funds to invest in Saudi companies.



SVC launched various developmental initiatives designed to enhance the private investment sector in the Kingdom, including conducting educational programs in collaboration with local and international partners to develop the skills of fund managers and investors. The company supports the development of reports that illuminate the investment landscape in Saudi Arabia, enabling informed investment decisions.



SVC Chief Executive and board member Nabeel Koshak emphasized the company’s commitment to further stimulating the private investment ecosystem.



“We are dedicated to further stimulating the private investment ecosystem by launching suitable investment programs and products and developmental initiatives based on study and analysis of ecosystem needs,” said Koshak.



He added that such initiatives align with regional and global business models, leading to economic diversification and the realization of Vision 2030 goals.