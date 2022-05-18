The messages of comfort and support that have been pouring in over the passing of late President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been a “source of comfort to our family”, the new UAE President has said.

Taking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the “heartfelt condolences of people from across the UAE and around the world” come as “we mourn the late Sheikh Khalifa”.

“This response is a testament to his far-reaching impact and the respect that was felt for him both at home and abroad,” Sheikh Mohamed tweeted on Wednesday.

Sheikh Khalifa passed away on Friday, May 13, at the age of 73.

Leaders and top officials from the US to UK, France, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Palestine, Israel and Egypt travelled to the UAE to offer their respects over the past few days. Others have conveyed their condolences to Sheikh Mohamed via personal phone calls.

Leaders from the West, Asia, Africa and the Arab world have been united in their grief for the late UAE President, highlighting how the country has built bridges of tolerance in its quest to achieve world peace and ensure stability.

At home, Rulers of the emirates, Sheikhs, top officials and well-wishers have condoled with Sheikh Mohamed over the loss.

Mohammed Baharoon, Director-General of the Dubai Public Policy Research Centre, had told Khaleej Times earlier: “Visits of world leaders to the UAE to pay respects to the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan signifies the degree of respect to the legacy of His Highness and that of his father before him.

“The responsibility the UAE shouldered in global issues ranging from health security, energy security, counter terrorism and supporting stability across the globe is the source of that sincere sign of respect the country has received.”

On Tuesday, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed had highlighted how his brother, Sheikh Khalifa, “was the heart of our family and the guardian of our nation”.

“He was loved greatly and will be deeply missed, but his remarkable legacy will live on forever. May God grant him eternal peace,” he tweeted.

