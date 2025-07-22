MUSCAT: The Omani Start-up Accelerator has launched the 'Supervision and Follow-up' programme - an initiative designed to support the sustained growth of emerging start-ups across the Sultanate of Oman.

Targeting start-ups that have graduated from the accelerator or hold the official 'Start-up Card' issued by the Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (ASMED), the programme will run from July 2025 to January 2026. It offers a robust six-month support system tailored to guide start-ups through their critical early-growth phase.

The programme delivers a wide array of integrated services, including specialised advisory sessions covering financial management, legal compliance and business model development. It also enhances technical readiness and market access, equipping start-ups to confidently scale into regional and international markets.

“This programme is a strategic extension of our efforts to institutionalise start-up growth in Oman,” said Qais al Toubi, General Supervisor of the Rising Omani Start-ups Programme and Deputy President for Finance and Investment.

“It delivers hands-on, targeted support to help start-ups overcome sector-specific challenges, build investment readiness and grow in line with Oman Vision 2040.”

The initiative also facilitates participation in entrepreneurship exhibitions and investment conferences, provides fully-equipped office spaces and organises regular networking sessions with investors and sector experts - ensuring that start-ups receive holistic support.

A key feature of the programme is its active monitoring mechanism, which tracks each start-up’s growth trajectory, ensuring that clear milestones are achieved throughout the supervision period.

The initiative is a joint effort between ASMED and Madayn, through its enabling arm, the Industrial Innovation Academy, reflecting a national commitment to building a globally competitive start-up ecosystem.

By enhancing investment readiness and enabling expansion into new markets, the 'Supervision and Follow-up' programme is expected to empower Omani entrepreneurs to take their ventures to the next level - contributing positively to the diversification and resilience of the national economy.

