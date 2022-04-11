SHARJAH - H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, (SMC), chaired the second meeting of Sharjah Media Council for 2022, held on Sunday afternoon at the Holy Qur’an Academy.

The meeting was attended by several heads and officials of media institutions affiliated with the Council.

The meeting discussed a number of issues related to the media sector in Sharjah, and methods to accomplish the highest achievements that develops media field in Sharjah.

The Council reviewed several reports on the work of media institutions within the Sharjah Media Council, which provided detailed explanations of the work’s performance during the past period, and various statistics that indicated the increase in views for media programmes provided by the institutions in Sharjah.

The report of Sharjah Media City (Shams) reviewed many of the programmes and events that Shams has worked on during the past years in addition to the inauguration of Shams Business Centre, the initiatives and forums organised by Shams, and its upcoming projects.

The Council reviewed the report of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA) of the past period, and the objectives of the Arabic TV and radio channels.

The report also covered cooperative programmes with other channels locally and internationally.

The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) report included all events, activities, forums, publications, cooperation with government agencies in Sharjah, and developmental training courses organised by the Bureau for many media professionals.

The report also addressed several upcoming projects in various fields.

The meeting also discussed the report of the General Secretariat of the Sharjah Media Council regarding several current projects, such as the Sharjah Media Club, the general strategy, and the media vision.

The meeting of the council was attended by Dr. Khaled Omar Al Midfa, President of Sharjah Media City "Shams", Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of SBA, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of SGMB, Rashid Abdullah Al Obed, Director of SBA, and Shehab Ahmed Al Hammadi, Director of "Shams", Alia Al Suwaidi, Director of SGMB, Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council, and Hessa Al Hammadi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Council.