SOL Properties, a leading UAE real estate developer and a unit of the Bhatia Group, said it has successfully sold the Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai’s triplex sky mansion, located in Downtown Dubai, for AED 174 million ($47.3 million).

This milestone stands as one of the highest residential transactions recorded to date in the Downtown Dubai – Burj Khalifa District.

Strategically located within one of Dubai’s most iconic neighbourhoods, the remarkable sale highlights the substantial surge in the demand for high-end residential properties that offer both exceptional luxury and long-term value.

Spanning the top three expansive floors of the Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai triplex sky mansion, the property offers unparalleled exclusivity, featuring a private elevator that connects the arrival lobby directly to the residence.

It houses two private swimming pools on separate levels overlooking the Burj Khalifa, a breathtaking sky terrace attached to the lower-level pool capable of hosting up to 200 guests, and an upper-level pool seamlessly integrated with the Royal Master Bathroom Suite.

Additionally, a private rooftop terrace at 275m offers a panoramic view of Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain, and the surrounding city skyline.

Ajay Bhatia, Founder and CEO of SOL Properties, said: "We are pleased to announce the sale of Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai triplex sky mansion, which highlights Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for luxury residential living."

"This milestone reflects investors’ confidence in Downtown Dubai as well as our commitment to creating residences that combine exceptional design, exclusivity and long-term value for discerning buyers," he stated.

According to him, Downtown Dubai remains one of the city’s strongest-performing districts, driven by its proximity to prominent landmarks such as Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, and Burj Khalifa, and supported by strong rental yields, capital appreciation and investor confidence.

"Standing at a height of 245m, the property is a true masterpiece that has been meticulously crafted to blend innovative design with rare and emotionally resonant experiences, showcasing our vision and dedication to redefining luxury living. At SOL Properties, we remain steadfast in delivering innovative, thoughtfully designed, and smartly crafted homes that set new benchmarks for the industry," he added.

