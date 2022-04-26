Muscat - All works relating to the water transmission line project linking the Sohar Water Desalination Plant and the Al Dahirah Governorate have been completed and its commercial operation has begun. The total cost of the project is OMR 150mn.

Announcing this, Ibrahim bin Hamed al Hasani, Project Senior Manager of the Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company, said, “The project included the linking of water transmission lines, over a distance of 230 km, to the Sohar Desalination plant, and the construction of 15 tanks with a total storage capacity of 451.000 cubic metres in the Wilayat of Sohar, Ibri and Dhank.

In addition, the project consists of four pumping stations with a maximum capacity of 144,000 cubic metres per day and a pipeline parallel to the current water carrier line from Sohar to Al Buraimi Governorate.

This pipeline will also be employed to meet the future water needs of the Al Buraimi Governorate by linking the two water transmission systems together. Following this, the network would be able to meet the water requirements of the governorates of Al Batinah, Al Dhahirah and Al Buraimi.

