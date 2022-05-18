MANAMA: Export Bahrain has facilitated $175 million worth of shipments, enabling local SMEs to reach more than 60 markets across the GCC, Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia, the UK and the US, it has emerged.

This was announced by Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed Al Zayani yesterday during the launch of the eCommerce Champions Overseas Programme at the Bahrain Bourse.

Mr Alzayani said since its inception in November 2018, Export Bahrain has supported products and services that are made in Bahrain to go global and expand into international markets.

“The initiative continues to offer support to all businesses based in Bahrain, with the aim of boosting the kingdom’s exports on the regional and global levels. Export Bahrain is moving forward to achieve its strategic goals of establishing a healthy exporting ecosystem, capitalising on the kingdom’s unique location that qualifies it to become a premier export zone in the region,” he added.

It was also announced that the eCommerce Champions vOverseas Programme is a mentorship project, under which mentoring sessions by experienced companies in the field of eCommerce and exports, will be provided to small and medium businesses.

Six companies – Al Zain Jewelry, Annada Brand, Traditional Trends, Tru Active, Arihant Jewellers and Eatco – have been selected as mentors whereas 70 start-ups have expressed interest in benefiting from the programme, said Export Bahrain chief executive Safa Abdulkhaliq.

The programme provides a good opportunity to those willing to enter the field of exports by harnessing the power of eCommerce.

The mentors will facilitate and assist the start-ups, provide insights from their own experience and enable them to acquire skills and knowledge to succeed, she added.

Mr Alzayani said the programme is among initiatives within the eCommerce National Strategy, as the ministry considers it a high priority sector and seeks to develop it through planning and proper implementation of the strategy and raise its contribute to the national economy.

Companies that succesfully complete the programme will be awarded the title of eCommerce Champion Overseas.

