New solar-powered smart parking meters that will enable people to make digital payments on the go are being introduced across Bahrain.

It follows complaints that motorists were being caught with insufficient small change in their pockets to feed the coin-operated machines and risking fines.

The old ones are being phased out with the Works Ministry switching them with environmentally-friendly replacements over a phased period.

The new meters have already been installed in parts of Manama and Riffa and each device will cover 15 car parking spaces at a time.

On-street parking costs 100 fils for 30 minutes, from 7am until 7pm with a maximum two-hour stay allowed.

Motorists face a BD50 fine for improper parking or indiscretions although the cost gets cut by half provided a settlement is made within seven days of the registered offence.

Parliament’s foreign affairs, defence and national security committee vice-chairwoman Dr Mariam Al Dhaen welcomed the seamless transition to modern technology and said it would ensure quick, hassle-free parking for motorists.

“Modern cities worldwide are adopting smart parking meters that eliminate the need for coins or printed tickets,” Dr Al Dhaen pointed out. “It utilises digital technology, allowing drivers to pay for parking through various electronic means rather than using coins.”

Smart meters support multiple digital payment methods and payment apps and use number plate recognition to identify vehicles and track parking sessions.

The lack of coins in pockets, purses and wallets had resulted in many people boycotting shopping areas where coin-operated parking meters were common, especially in Manama, Gudaibiya, Hoora, Muharraq, Isa Town and Riffa.

Capital Trustees Board chairman Saleh Tarradah said the new system offers several advantages for drivers, as well as environmental benefits.

“Payments can be made quickly through a smartphone or contactless card, reducing the time spent looking for coins or queuing at traditional meters,” he said.

“Smart meters reduce the cost and effort involved in maintaining and emptying coin-operated meters.

“Digital payment data also allows for better revenue tracking and dynamic pricing can be implemented to manage parking demand. Additionally, smart systems can provide valuable data analytics on usage patterns, helping cities optimise parking management.”

He added that by eliminating paper tickets and coin collections, smart meters contribute to waste reduction as well. “The adoption of digital receipts and cashless payments aligns with sustainability efforts aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of urban infrastructure,” he added.

Mr Tarradah said the new solar meters would ensure efficient, sustainable and user-friendly urban mobility. “As Bahrain adopts smart parking technology, the future of urban parking will become increasingly cashless and connected, paving the way for smarter, more sustainable progress,” he added.