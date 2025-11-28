Muscat: The GCC states on Sunday recommended setting a unified Civil Aviation Authority, a Unified Upper Airspace for GCC states, and Advanced Air Mobility projects across the region.

The GCC Executive Committee for Civil Aviation, held in Kuwait City, has recommended approving the establishment of a unified GCC Civil Aviation Authority, with the decision to be submitted to the GCC Supreme Council for endorsement, said the Chief of the Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority, Sheikh Humoud Mubarak al Sabah, who was quoted by the local media.

Al Sabah emphasized the importance of strengthening joint GCC cooperation in the field of civil aviation and deepening integration among its authorities to advance the sector and ensure the highest standards of safety and security.

He added that adapting artificial intelligence and digital technologies has become a pivotal factor in developing the air transport system by improving procedural efficiency, facilitating passenger flow, and enhancing safety and quality standards across all stages of travel.

He noted that this requires issuing legislation and unifying operating systems across GCC states in line with the high directives of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council

In his speech, he congratulated the Sultanate of Oman for being endorsed to preside over the 42nd session of the ICAO Assembly, and to the Kingdom of Bahrain for receiving the ICAO Council President's Award in recognition of its excellence in civil aviation security.

He pointed out that GCC countries have witnessed, during the current time, numerous events, conferences, and exhibitions reflecting the region's growing interest in the aviation sector

Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs of the GCC, Khalid Al-Sanidi, stated that the civil aviation sector in GCC countries has undergone significant development in recent years in infrastructure, legislation, services, and smart technologies.

Al-Sanidi said that GCC countries today host more than 23 international airports and operate 17 national airlines, six of which are ranked among the top 50 airlines worldwide for 2024. The number of passengers carried by GCC airlines reached around 68 million in 2023.



