ABU DHABI- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), sent a cable of condolences to Fahda bint Falah Al Hithlain, wife of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Lolwah bint Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In her cable, Sheikha Fatima expressed her heartfelt condolences, and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased in peace and grant her family patience and solace.