The UAE government has approved the country's federal budget for 2024-2026 worth 192 billion dirhams ($52.3 billion), Prime Minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Monday.

On the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said 42% of the budget is allocated for the development and social benefits sector, while 39% is allocated for government affairs. The remainder will be deployed to develop the infrastructure, financial and economic assets of the federal government.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

