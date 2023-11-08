Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the economic principles of the country for the next 10 years, after concluding the UAE Government annual meetings on Wednesday.

The economic principles aim to further enhance the country’s economic performance and develop it into the world's best and most active economy.

The principles position the UAE as a globally integrated economy offering a fully-fledged digital infrastructure, secure systems, adaptable legislation, a forward-thinking mindset, and providing an attractive destination for innovative talent and investment, the UAE media office posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 10-principle roadmap aimed at strengthening the momentum of the country's development includes the below pointers:

1. The UAE is a globally open free-market economy

­2. The UAE attracts top talent

­3.The UAE invests in the digital economy

4. The UAE invests in developing and creating opportunities for its youth

5. The UAE manages a sustainable and balanced economy

6. The UAE offers a strong and stable financial system

7. The UAE offers a strong and fair legislative environment

8. The UAE supports transparency and the rule of law

9. The UAE’s businesses are supported by a strong banking sector

10. The UAE offers the world’s finest transport and logistics infrastructure

(Writing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com; editing by Brinda Darasha)