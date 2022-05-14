UAE - Condolences and tributes are pouring in from around the world as the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, passed away on Friday, May 13. He was 73.

Leaders, Emiratis and expats in the UAE are grieving the loss of their beloved leader, who successfully steered the country into the 21st century with a string of revolutionary legal and visa reforms. The bereaved country has declared a 40-day state mourning that started today.

State mourning periods are declared when a royal passes away.

Work suspended for 3 days

For three days starting Saturday, May 14, work will be suspended at all ministries, departments, and federal, local and private entities. Work will resume on Tuesday, May 17.

Flags at half-mast

Flags across the country have been lowered as a mark of respect for the leader. The national symbol will be flown at half-mast for 40 days starting today.

Radio channels suspend regular programming

Radio stations are playing recitations of the Holy Quran. As seen from previous instances of state mourning, this is expected to be the case for 40 days. Some stations also play classical music instead of regular scheduled programmes. It’s not immediately clear if live entertainment will be suspended as well. The Dubai Comedy Festival has postponed its upcoming shows.

Funeral prayer

The funeral prayer for the late leader will be hosted in all mosques across the country tonight after the Maghrib prayer.

